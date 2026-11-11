Kyiv region to strengthen blackout measures - regional administration

Kyiv Regional Defense Council has instructed districts and communities to work with businesses, municipal services and the residential sector on strengthening blackout measures, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko said.

"The measures in place should help make it somewhat more difficult for enemy aerial attack weapons to operate, especially during the long winter twilight hours and nights. This decision is necessary. It has been requested by the military," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Tkachenko, an additional objective of the decision is to encourage more responsible electricity consumption.

The meeting also addressed the operation of the territorial defense subsystem in the region.