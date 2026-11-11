Sybiha hopes for steps toward full normalization of relations with Republic of Korea

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, following a meeting in Paris with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, expressed confidence that further steps toward full normalization of bilateral relations lie ahead.

"I am convinced that further steps lie ahead towards the full normalisation of our bilateral relations, and this is the outcome we are working to achieve," he wrote in a post on X.

According to Sybiha, he reaffirmed Ukraine's readiness to develop a pragmatic partnership with South Korea based on mutual interests and shared security threats arising from North Korea's involvement in Russia's aggression. The minister also briefed his counterpart on Ukraine's peace efforts and proposals for de-escalation.

Sybiha said Ukraine would welcome the active involvement of Korean businesses in the country's reconstruction and reiterated his invitation to Cho Hyun to visit Ukraine.