Zelenskyy: Abu Dhabi talks discussed 1,000-for-1,000 or 1,500-for-1,500 exchange, Russians raised territorial issue

An exchange of 1,000 prisoners of war for 1,000 was discussed during a meeting of negotiating teams in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We discussed it with the team. Tomorrow is their main day. Today, we discussed the possibility of an exchange. They want to arrange an exchange of 1,000 for 1,000, maybe 1,500 for 1,500 - some kind of large-scale exchange. The Americans will go to Russia with this agenda. Second, the Russians raised the issue of territories. This is a matter for the leaders - our negotiators have such a mandate," Zelenskyy said while speaking to journalists in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

He described the presence of European representatives at the talks as important. "We want there to be a common position of the EU, the United States and Ukraine. We will work towards this," the president said.

According to him, on Wednesday, Nov 11, discussions would focus more on "de-escalation steps, energy, the Black Sea, another discussion of the exchange and a trilateral meeting at the leaders' level, if possible."

As reported, the talks in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday ended in the afternoon and will continue on Wednesday, Nov 11.

Following the first day of trilateral talks in the UAE, an agreement was reached on a large-scale prisoner exchange in the near future, although the number of prisoners involved had not previously been disclosed.

During the first round of Ukraine-U.S.-Russia trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, the main focus was on security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe as a whole. Russia's demands for security guarantees for itself were also discussed. The talks also addressed Ukraine's reconstruction and the formation of a new European security architecture amid a crisis of trust.

Ukraine is represented by Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Rustem Umerov, Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov, his First Deputy Serhiy Kyslytsia, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Vadym Skibitsky, and Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction in the Verkhovna Rada Davyd Arakhamia.

The United States is represented at the talks by U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The Russian delegation is led by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was also reported that the Russian delegation includes Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergei Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the Russian General Staff Yury Zhigarovsky.

The talks lasted about four hours in total.