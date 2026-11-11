Gripen fighter jets expected to arrive in Ukraine in February - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects the first Swedish Gripen fighter jets to arrive in Ukraine in February 2027.

"We are very grateful to Sweden. We are talking and raising the issue of the Gripens. They have to arrive in January-February, maybe February. We raised the issue that we need them as early as possible, but it's on the way," Zelenskyy said while speaking to journalists in Copenhagen on Tuesday following a meeting with leaders of the five Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) countries.

"We will see how the Gripens perform against these. We are counting on them for this as well. This is about air defense," the Ukrainian president added.

As reported, Swedish JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets equipped with MBDA Meteor long-range air-to-air missiles are considered one of the most effective means of countering Russian guided aerial bombs (KABs).

Ukraine is expected to receive MBDA Meteor very-long-range air-to-air missiles for the first time together with the first batch of Swedish Gripen C/D fighter jets, which Stockholm plans to transfer free of charge in 2027. More precise delivery dates have not yet been announced.