Sybiha urges G7 to use Oleshky momentum to push for full ceasefire

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha urged partners at the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Paris to use the momentum generated by the humanitarian mission in Oleshky to advance efforts toward a full ceasefire.

"We should use this momentum to advance efforts toward a full ceasefire, as well as de-escalation steps and confidence-building measures," he wrote in a post on X.

According to Sybiha, he briefed partners on Russia's escalatory actions and drew their attention to the humanitarian mission in Oleshky. The minister also thanked U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for her mediation efforts.

As reported, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump said that the zone covered by the local ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, which came into effect on Tuesday night, had been extended beyond the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in Kherson region.

A ceasefire in the area of Oleshky, Kherson region, was declared at 03:00 on Oct 27. It was scheduled to remain in effect until 22:59 on Nov 1 as part of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump's initiative to unblock the city.

Earlier, on Oct 19, when Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported that Ukraine and Russia were finalizing the details of the evacuation of civilians from the occupied Oleshky community to territory controlled by the Ukrainian government, the plan envisaged evacuations from Oleshky and six neighboring settlements. According to Ukrainian estimates, around 6,000 civilians, including up to 200 children, could remain in the area, with up to 2,000 people in Oleshky itself.

Subsequent reports on the operation referred only to the city of Oleshky, but none stated that the humanitarian operation was limited exclusively to the city.