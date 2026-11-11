Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi claimed control of half of Ukrainian-held Donbas - Zelenskyy

Members of the Russian delegation at talks in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday claimed that Russian forces controlled half of the territory in Donetsk region actually held by Ukraine's Defense Forces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Today, our negotiating team held meetings. When I received the second report from my team, something interesting emerged: apparently, we have different information. This is a striking example of how things work in our digital world. The Russians claim - they stated this directly - that they have allegedly occupied half of the territory of Donbas that we actually control. We are not talking about just one village, but a truly vast territory. Moreover, this was stated by military personnel, representatives of Russian intelligence. They spoke about it quite seriously. And our team responded: listen, how can you even say such a thing when we have video evidence and everything else confirming that we control these territories - our people and our military personnel are there," Zelenskyy said while speaking to journalists in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

He explained this by saying that "we live in different worlds, I think, and Putin is in a completely different information space - it is a different reality."

"And, of course, he tells the Americans: give me one, two or three months, and we will fully occupy the eastern part of Ukraine. Of course, I could also paint him a picture of complete occupation, but that would not be true, it would not reflect reality. And it is good that the Americans - and this is an important point - confirmed the Ukrainian side's assessment, that is, the actual situation on the battlefield. This was also important. That is why we are ready to sit down at the negotiating table and discuss territorial issues," the Ukrainian president said.

Zelenskyy said this was why a meeting at the leaders' level should be held, "possibly with the participation of mediators, Europe or the United States."

"I have all the information, and I believe the Russian leader should also know everything and understand where we are now. After all, he said that we should leave here. I do not understand why, because this is our land," he said.

"We are ready for such a meeting at the leaders' level. I think the possibility of holding talks at the leaders' level will be discussed tomorrow (in Abu Dhabi ). I am not sure whether Russia is ready for this, but we will raise the issue," Zelenskyy added.