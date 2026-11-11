General Staff reports 14 clashes on Kostiantynivka axis since start of day

A total of 116 combat engagements have taken place along the front since the beginning of the day on Nov 10, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

"The enemy launched 43 airstrikes, dropped 142 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 6,238 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 2,143 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops," the statement said.

During the day, seven combat engagements were recorded on South Slobozhansky axis, two on Lyman axis, one on Sloviansk axis, two on Kramatorsk axis, 14 on Kostiantynivka axis, 11 on Pokrovsk axis, two on Oleksandrivka axis, two on Huliaipole axis and one on Orikhiv axis.