Sybiha: G7 unity crucial to force Russia to end war

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stressed at the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Paris that maintaining the group's unity was crucial to forcing Russia to end its war.

"I emphasized that continued G7 unity and decisive action in support of Ukraine remain essential to strengthen our position and compel Russia to end its war of aggression," he wrote in a post on X.

According to the minister, participants discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense, additional energy assistance, funding and tougher sanctions against Russia, including restrictions on its "shadow fleet" and entry bans for Russian citizens.

Sybiha also urged partners to prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in major international competitions, describing any easing of sports sanctions as "unacceptable and immoral."