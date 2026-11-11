DTEK urges consumers to gradually switch on high-power appliances after power is restored

DTEK has urged consumers to gradually switch on high-power appliances after electricity supply is restored to prevent further outages.

"Therefore, once power is restored, switch on high-power appliances gradually: some after 15 minutes, others later. This will help reduce the load on the grid and the risk of new outages," the company said in a statement on Telegram.

DTEK explained that after prolonged power outages, water heaters, electric heaters, inverters and other high-power appliances left connected to the grid switch on automatically as soon as electricity is restored. In addition, people immediately turn on washing machines and electric stoves and start charging power stations.

When thousands of high-power appliances operate simultaneously, the load on the grid rises sharply, causing new outages and voltage fluctuations, the company said.