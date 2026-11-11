Ukraine working to organize additional departure of Oleshky residents - Lubinets

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said his office was working to organize an additional safe departure of residents of Oleshky and other settlements in the Oleshky community.

"We are currently working on the possibility of organizing an additional safe departure of residents of Oleshky and other settlements in Oleshky community. This requires agreement on the relevant humanitarian and security conditions," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the ombudsman, following the first humanitarian mission, his office has been receiving requests from community residents who also want to leave for territory controlled by the Ukrainian government. Information about each such person is being collected and updated, with particular attention being paid to elderly people, people with limited mobility, persons with disabilities, seriously ill people and families with children.

Lubinets stressed that the next initiative is planned exclusively for Oleshky and surrounding settlements. Requests for departure are being accepted via WhatsApp, Viber and Telegram at +38 067 717 51 70 and +38 073 719 81 34.