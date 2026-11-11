Air defense downs or suppresses 130 of 163 Russian drones, 14 Bandеrol missiles - Air Force

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down or suppressed 130 of 163 Russian attack drones and 14 S8000 Bandеrol/Dan-T missiles overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

"Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 17 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at seven locations," the statement said.

According to the Air Force, starting at 18:00 on Nov 10, Russia attacked Ukraine with a Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missile from the Black Sea, 163 Shahed-type attack UAVs (91 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, S8000 Bandеrol/Dan-T missiles and Parodiya decoy drones. A total of 72 jet-powered drones were among those neutralized.

The attack is ongoing, with several more attack UAVs still in the air.