23rd National Guard Brigade interceptors destroy 262 Molniya-2 drones in first 10 days of November - Pivnenko

Interceptor crews of the 23rd Khortytsia Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed 262 Russian Molniya-2 drones in the first 10 days of November, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Major General Oleksandr Pivnenko said.

"Among the intercepted targets were KVS and Molniya-13 UAVs, which have been added to the list of enemy developments destroyed by our crews. Each such strike reduces the enemy's ability to conduct reconnaissance, adjust artillery fire and launch attacks on Zaporizhia," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Pivnenko, in addition to the Molniya drones, the crews destroyed 53 FPV drones, 12 K-8 Dvushka UAVs, six Sokol drones, four KVS UAVs, three Molniya-13 drones, as well as one each of the Italmas, Lancet, KVO, Supercam and ZALA Koshchei drones.