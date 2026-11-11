Four people, including police officers, injured in drone attacks on Zhytomyr region - regional administration

Four people, including police officers, were injured in Russian drone attacks on Zhytomyr region, Head of Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Bunechko said.

"Four people have been reported injured so far. They include National Police officers who arrived in response to a call and came under a second strike while documenting Russian war crimes," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Bunechko, since the evening of Nov 10, Russian forces have attacked energy, transport and fuel infrastructure facilities in Zhytomyr, Hlybochytska, Olevska, Zviahelska and Oliivska territorial communities. Residential buildings, a private enterprise and at least 20 vehicles were damaged.

The injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance.