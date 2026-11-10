Russian forces strike southern Odesa region, killing one, damaging three-story residential building - regional administration

One person was killed and another injured in a combined Russian attack on the southern part of Odesa region on Tuesday, Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper said, without specifying the settlement targeted.

"The attack damaged infrastructure facilities and residential buildings, including a three-story apartment building, a tire service center and a car wash. A 69-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were at a bus stop during the attack. The man was killed at the scene, while the woman was hospitalized with multiple injuries," Kiper wrote on Telegram.

Doctors are providing the injured woman with the necessary medical assistance, he said. Emergency response and recovery operations are ongoing at the damaged sites.