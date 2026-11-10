Ukrainian forces destroy 124 of 155 Russian drones - Air Force

On Nov 10, Russian occupying forces attacked Ukraine with 155 Shahed- and Gerbera-type attack drones and other types of UAVs, as well as two Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles and S8000 Bandеrol/Dan-T missiles.

"According to preliminary data, during the specified period, air defense systems shot down or suppressed 124 UAVs (73 of them jet-powered) and 14 Bandеrol/Dan-T missiles," the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force said.

Several enemy UAVs remain in Ukrainian airspace, and combat operations are ongoing, it said.