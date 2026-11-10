Kyiv transfers 30 dismantled kiosks to set up medical stations for Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Kyiv City Department of Territorial Control, together with Kyivblagoustriy municipal enterprise, has transferred 30 dismantled temporary structures to meet the needs of medical services of Ukrainian Armed Forces units, the department's press service said.

According to Mykhailo Budilov, director of the Kyiv City Department of Territorial Control, more than 1,000 dismantled structures and materials, including 400 reinforced concrete blocks, have been transferred to units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard since 2022 as of November. Of these, 145 items were transferred this year, including 85 reinforced concrete blocks to the Azov brigade.

"More than 60 military formations are using them as warehouses, mobile stations and for other needs. We regularly receive new requests and, through our communication with the military, see how relevant and necessary this assistance is," Budilov said.

The structures transferred this time are suitable for use as medical stations and are among those that their owners have not reclaimed within three years of dismantling.

According to Tetiana Mostepan, director of the Kyiv City State Administration's Health Department, around 50 medical workers from Kyiv municipal healthcare facilities are currently serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Supporting military medicine and creating proper working conditions for medical personnel in the field is an important task for the entire medical community. Each such medical station means an opportunity to provide timely assistance to service members," she said.