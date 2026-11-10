Ukraine proposes Black Sea, energy ceasefire - Sybiha

Ukraine has put forward its own proposals for a ceasefire in the energy sector and the Black Sea, submitted them to international partners and is now awaiting a response from Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

"We discussed de-escalation extensively. Ukraine is putting forward its own vision and approaches to a ceasefire, both in the Black Sea and in the energy sector. We have submitted them to our partners and are now awaiting a response from the Russian side," Sybiha said during a national telethon following a meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries in Paris.

According to Sybiha, Ukraine's key messages at the talks in Abu Dhabi were de-escalation and the proposed ceasefires, security guarantees, and a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which, in the foreign minister's personal view, could genuinely accelerate the end of the war.

As reported, the talks in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday ended in the afternoon and will continue on Wednesday, Nov 11.

Following the first day of trilateral talks in the United Arab Emirates, an agreement was reached on a large-scale prisoner exchange in the near future, a source close to the Ukrainian negotiating team told Interfax-Ukraine.

During the first round of Ukraine-U.S.-Russia trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, the main focus was on security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe as a whole. Russia's demands for security guarantees for itself were also discussed separately, sources close to the negotiating team told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to one of the sources, another key issue discussed on Tuesday was the postwar future, including Ukraine's reconstruction and the formation of a new European security architecture amid a crisis of trust.

"The key position of the Ukrainian side is that the war must be brought to an end first. Only then can discussions begin on establishing a new security architecture in Europe that would ensure long-term stability and prevent a recurrence of aggression," an informed source said.

Ukraine is represented by Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Rustem Umerov, Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov, his First Deputy Serhiy Kyslytsia, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Vadym Skibitsky, and Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction Davyd Arakhamia.

The United States is represented at the talks by President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The Russian delegation is led by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was also reported that the Russian delegation would include Putin's aide Yury Ushakov, Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergei Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the Russian General Staff Yury Zhigarovsky.