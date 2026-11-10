Ukraine considers additional evacuation of Oleshky community residents - ombudsman

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said work was underway to organize an additional safe evacuation of residents of Oleshky and other settlements in the Oleshky community to territory controlled by Ukraine.

"Following the successful humanitarian mission, we continue to receive calls and appeals from residents of Oleshky and the Oleshky community. People who saw that the safe evacuation mechanism worked are now also expressing their desire to leave for territory controlled by the Ukrainian government. We continue to collect and update information about each such person, clarifying their whereabouts, health condition, mobility, family composition, availability of documents and need for medical or specialized transport. Particular attention is being paid to elderly people, people with limited mobility, persons with disabilities, seriously ill people and families with children," Lubinets wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

He said that the relevant humanitarian and security conditions must be agreed upon before another evacuation of residents from the Oleshky community can be organized.

"As soon as a safe mechanism is developed, the people concerned will receive the necessary information. Those who have already contacted me have not been overlooked. Their information has been recorded and is being processed," the ombudsman said.

Lubinets stressed that the humanitarian mission in Oleshky was continuing.

"Our work did not end with the completion of the first humanitarian mission. We continue working to ensure that people who want to leave have the opportunity to do so safely and voluntarily. At the same time, I would like to point out that the next initiative is planned only for Oleshky and surrounding settlements. Please share this information if you know anyone who is there," he added.

As reported, the humanitarian ceasefire in the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky, which had been in effect since Oct 27 under the coordination of Melania Trump, ended on Sunday, Nov 1, following the successful delivery of aid and evacuation of civilians. Trump later said that the planned humanitarian truce in Oleshky had ended with the successful delivery of critical aid to the region and the evacuation of nearly 800 civilians.

Lubinets said humanitarian aid for residents of Oleshky who chose to remain in the city was planned to be delivered at least once a month.

The ombudsman later said Ukraine was developing a concept for a humanitarian center where relatives of citizens remaining in temporarily occupied territories and awaiting return to Ukraine would be able to seek assistance. The center would also provide support, social, medical and psychological assistance.