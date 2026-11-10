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Poland, Ukraine finalize MiG-29 transfer arrangements - deputy minister

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Poland, Ukraine finalize MiG-29 transfer arrangements - deputy minister

Poland will transfer MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine in exchange for access to Ukrainian unmanned technology, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said.

"We signed an agreement with Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defence, Sergiy Boyev, to establish Polish-Ukrainian working groups on drone and anti-drone technologies," Tomczyk wrote in a post on X on Tuesday.

He said Poland and Ukraine had signed an agreement to establish Polish-Ukrainian working groups on drone technologies and counter-drone systems.

#aircraft #poland #transfer
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