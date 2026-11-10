Sybiha: Ukraine receives military equipment, intelligence from U.S.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said cooperation with the United States was ongoing and Kyiv was receiving military equipment through relevant programs.

"We receive intelligence from the United States. We receive relevant military equipment that is being delivered to us through the respective programs. So this cooperation is ongoing and will continue," Sybiha said during a national telethon following a meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries in Paris.

Sybiha, who held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, said he had sensed U.S. determination to continue efforts to end Russian aggression.

"We value this cooperation with the American side," he added.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said he had held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the Group of Seven foreign ministers' meeting and reaffirmed the strength of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States.

The talks focused on U.S.-led peace efforts, the battlefield situation and international developments. The parties also discussed the situation in the Black Sea and the need to restore freedom of navigation to ensure global food security.

Sybiha renewed his invitation to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit Ukraine.