Portugal rejects Rutte's claim it underestimates Russian threat, reaffirms support for Ukraine

The Office of the Portuguese Minister of State and Foreign Affairs issued a statement reaffirming Portugal's firm support for Ukraine and describing as frivolous NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's remark that the country allegedly underestimates the threat posed by Russia.

"NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has a duty to know which countries and governments stand firmly with Ukraine and know the Russian threat well. Portugal, its government and its people have never had any doubts about which side of history is right. It is regrettable that the NATO Secretary General speaks so lightly about an issue of such gravity," the office said in a statement published on X on Tuesday.

Earlier, Rutte said that "allies in Spain or Portugal tell me that Russia is far away and is mainly a problem for Poland."

"Russia's latest missiles need only five minutes longer to reach Lisbon than Warsaw. We are all facing this threat. We cannot be naive. We must defend ourselves," the NATO secretary general said.