Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces hit Russian Rubicon base in Berdiansk - Fire Point

Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, together with other units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, struck a base of the Russian Rubicon drone operators unit in temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Fire Point said.

"The strike was carried out using FP-2 drones," the company said.

The FP-2 is a Ukrainian strike unmanned aerial vehicle in the middle-strike class, designed to hit targets near the front line. It was developed by Fire Point and unveiled in autumn 2025.

The UAV has an operational range of up to 700 kilometre and carries a warhead weighing up to 200 kilogram. Its maximum flight time is up to four hours. The UAV is equipped with a concealed launch system using a rocket booster, which can be deployed from either a stationary platform or a truck-mounted mobile launcher. It can strike ground targets day and night, even when electronic warfare systems are actively deployed.