Rubio calls Abu Dhabi talks productive

Trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States held in Abu Dhabi were "very productive," but an agreement will not be reached overnight, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, Sky News reported.

"Obviously, there is a lot of work to be done. It's not something that is on the verge of being solved in the next 24 hours," Rubio said, speaking in Paris.

He said it was important for Europe to eventually join the talks.

"It's our goal to expand the trilateral so it's not just the US, Ukraine and Russia but also the Europeans being represented at that table directly with these talks," he said.

Asked whether Russian negotiators in Abu Dhabi were serious about ending the war, Rubio replied: "Well, that's what we're testing."