Witkoff, Kushner may visit Kyiv, Moscow after Abu Dhabi talks - media

White House envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff may visit Kyiv and Moscow after the talks in Abu Dhabi conclude, Axios reported.

According to the publication, the White House is "cautiously optimistic" as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine resume in Abu Dhabi this week. White House envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have spent several weeks trying to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to resume negotiations. President Donald Trump and his team hope Putin will be more willing to compromise after the United States lifted sanctions on Russian diesel sales and took other steps welcomed by Moscow.

"After the meetings in Abu Dhabi, Witkoff and Kushner may travel to Moscow and Kyiv to speak directly with Putin and Zelenskyy, a U.S. official said," the report said.

U.S. officials said Witkoff and Kushner had held daily phone calls with Russian and Ukrainian officials over the past two weeks, sometimes several times a day, to prepare for the upcoming talks.

In addition, Witkoff and Kushner invited senior officials from NATO, the European Union and four major European powers - the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy - to Abu Dhabi for separate discussions on the sidelines of the Russia-Ukraine negotiations.

Ukraine's European allies will play a key role in any postwar security arrangements. The United States also wants to launch a third track of negotiations between European countries and Russia to find new ways to ease tensions and avoid conflict.

However, many European countries are highly skeptical of the idea. They believe it reinforces the Russian narrative that Europe poses a security threat to Moscow and fear it could weaken NATO.

U.S. officials stressed that the proposed Europe-Russia security initiative would neither replace nor weaken NATO or the central role the alliance plays in protecting Europe.

However, they said a new security agreement between Europe and Russia would help bring the war in Ukraine to an end.

One U.S. official said Witkoff and Kushner hoped Russia would agree to include European representatives in the next round of peace talks following the Abu Dhabi meetings.