Zelenskyy, Frederiksen discuss Ukraine aid, joint production

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to discuss further support for Ukraine and the development of joint production.

"Ukraine has a new defense package worth EUR 645 million. It primarily provides for funding to purchase drones, both strike drones and interceptors, ammunition for F-16s and PURL. This is very timely and substantial support, especially as Russia is conducting its ballistic campaign against our energy infrastructure, water supply, heating and everything that makes normal life possible," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel following the meeting.

The parties also discussed additional humanitarian support. In particular, ahead of the fourth anniversary of Kherson's liberation from Russian occupation, Denmark is allocating EUR 20 million to support the region's energy sector.

"It is very important that Denmark is focusing on direct support for our communities. A lot has been done in the Mykolaiv region thanks to these efforts. We expect this support to continue," the president said.

The parties also discussed the results of cooperation under the Drone Deal, the development of joint production and work on the FREYJA anti-ballistic program. Denmark allocated $100 million this year to purchase Ukrainian drones and other weapons under the Drone Deal. Ukraine, in turn, will share its experience in using these weapons with its Danish partners.

"I thank Mette, the government, parliament and the entire Danish people for their unwavering support, truly strong decisions and leadership in protecting lives and values," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, on Tuesday, Nov 10, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said after an extraordinary meeting of the parliamentary Foreign Policy Committee that Denmark would provide Ukraine with its 32nd military aid package worth DKK 4.8 billion, or about EUR 643 million, as well as an additional DKK 150 million, or about EUR 20 million, to support Ukraine's energy sector.

Rasmussen said Denmark intended to use Zelenskyy's visit to demonstrate its practical support for Kyiv. He also stressed the need to maintain substantial military assistance to Ukraine so that it could be in "the strongest possible position."