Zelenskyy: Abu Dhabi talks address prisoners, security

The release of prisoners, de-escalation and postwar security guarantees were discussed on the first day of talks on ending the Russia-Ukraine war in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We managed to discuss the need for and possible parameters of humanitarian steps. The release of prisoners is a priority. We spoke in detail about the substance of security guarantees for Ukraine and the foundations for their long-term operation. Real mechanisms are needed to prevent any recurrence of the war. The need for de-escalation steps was also discussed," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.