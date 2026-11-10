Denmark allocates $21 mln in emergency aid to Ukraine

Denmark is allocating 150 million Danish kroner, or over $21 million, in emergency funding to support Ukraine's energy supply amid systematic Russian strikes on critical infrastructure, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said.

"Russia is deliberately attacking Ukraine's energy & water infrastructure - this isn't warfare, but an attempt to break down an entire people. DK is providing emergency funding of DKK 150 million for energy supply. We stand firmly with the Ukrainian people," the Danish Foreign Ministry press service quoted Rasmussen as saying in a post on X.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leaders of Nordic countries are visiting Denmark on Tuesday, Nov 10.

The Prime Minister's Office website said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen would receive Zelenskyy, who was arriving in Denmark on Tuesday. The leaders, together with heads of state and government of Nordic countries, would discuss a number of issues, including military support for Ukraine and security in Europe. The agenda also includes Ukraine's urgent need for air defense systems and protection of its energy sector.

Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had arrived in Denmark, where he planned to discuss further strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Danish officials, including the provision of a new military aid package.