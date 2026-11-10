93st OMBR Commander Krutkov appointed Deputy Commander of the Ground Forces

Colonel Shamil Krutkov has been appointed Deputy Commander of the Ground Forces under Brigadier General Svyatoslav Zaiets.

The press service of the Ground Forces reported this.

It is noted that in his role as deputy commander, Krutkov’s key focus will be direct communication with tactical-level units, including independent battalions, regiments, and brigades.

"The goal of this communication is the prompt identification and rapid resolution of problems arising within these units. Direct interaction at the 'Ground Forces Command – Brigade' level will make it possible to make decisions many times faster and more effectively ensure the urgent needs of combat units," the statement reads.

In November 2024, Shamil Krutkov took command of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade Kholodny Yar, becoming the youngest commander of a formation of this level. He has been awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, III class.

Media outlet Hromadske reported that in his final months as Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrsky ordered inspections of the 93rd OMBR and initiated the process of dismissing Krutkov. The new Commander-in-Chief, Mykhailo Drapaty, suspended Krutkov's dismissal and ordered the commander to return to service.