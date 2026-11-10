Two Ukrainians detained in Poland on suspicion of spying for Russia

Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) has detained two Ukrainian citizens suspected of gathering intelligence on military facilities and critical infrastructure, as well as carrying out sabotage on behalf of Russian special services, Polish Special Services Coordinator Minister Tomasz Siemoniak reported.

"ABW officers detained two Ukrainian citizens, aged 24 and 25, in Mińsk Mazowiecki on suspicion of espionage and carrying out sabotage actions on behalf of Russian intelligence," he wrote on the social platform X on Tuesday.

According to the minister, the men identified and photographed critical infrastructure and military installations across Poland. In addition to espionage and sabotage, they also face charges related to vehicle arson.

Internal Security Agency operatives established that the suspects previously swapped vehicle license plates to match those used on transport vehicles belonging to the Ukrainian army. "This may have been done to complicate the establishment of the true circumstances of the incidents and, above all, to shift suspicion onto the Ukrainian side, which could have been used to spread disinformation," Siemoniak emphasized.

According to the investigation, they were paid financial compensation for completing assigned tasks, including payments in cryptocurrency. Both have currently been placed in pre-trial detention for three months.