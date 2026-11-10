Russia preparing strikes on food industry facilities in Ukraine – GUR source

Russian occupation forces are preparing strikes against food industry facilities in Ukraine, targeting both domestic and foreign-owned enterprises operating within the country.

A source within the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the agency's source, the Russians plan to attack agricultural crop storage and processing facilities, including elevator and warehouse infrastructure, sunflower and other vegetable oil production plants, as well as dairy and butter plants, meat-processing plants, poultry farms, and other food industry enterprises.

The source emphasizes that Moscow's objective is to destabilize the situation in Ukraine by striking food security and launching a subsequent information campaign to demoralize society, inflict substantial damage on the state economy, and reduce foreign exchange earnings to the Ukrainian budget.

The agency's insider noted that Moscow's plan to damage Ukraine's food industry is also aimed at increasing Russia's share of agricultural exports—particularly to countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.