Zelenskyy arrives in Denmark to discuss new military aid package

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Denmark, where he plans to discuss further strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities, in particular the provision of a new military aid package, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and representatives of the Danish authorities.

"The main thing is our security and strengthening defense. There will be new steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities – a strong defense package from Denmark," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to him, meetings with Danish parliamentarians and representatives of leading defense companies, as well as an audience with King Frederik X of Denmark, are scheduled within the framework of the visit.

In addition, Zelenskyy will hold a separate meeting with the prime ministers of Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, and Finland.

The President emphasized that Denmark remains one of Ukraine's most reliable partners from the first days of the full-scale war, and thanked the Danish people and government for their unwavering support and concrete decisions that help Ukraine strengthen its defense.