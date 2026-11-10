First day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi concludes; talks to resume tomorrow morning – Foreign Intelligence Service

Negotiations in Abu Dhabi (UAE) regarding the end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine have concluded for the day and will resume on Wednesday, November 11, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine informed the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"The negotiations have concluded for today. They will resume tomorrow morning," the agency was told.

Trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the U.S, and Russia are taking place in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on November 10 and 11. It is currently reported that prior to the start of talks in this format, a meeting took place involving representatives of the U.S, Ukraine, and European partners.

The U.S is represented at the talks by President Donald Trump’s representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Ukraine is represented by Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (FISU) of Ukraine Rustem Umierov, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, his First Deputy Sergiy Kyslytsya, Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitsky, and Head of Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada Davyd Arakhamia.

The Russian delegation is led by Vladimir Putin’s aide Vladimir Medinsky. In addition, it was reported that the Russian delegation includes Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs Sergey Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, Head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Yury Zhigarlovsky.

On Tuesday, the negotiations started at approximately 12:20 local time (10:20 Kyiv time), followed by a break lasting about 40 minutes, after which they resumed. In total, the talks lasted about 4 hours.