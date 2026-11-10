The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) continues to support communities in Kirovohrad region and develop humanitarian programs within the area.

"The leadership of the Ukrainian Red Cross has held a working meeting with representatives of Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration. Red Cross representatives emphasized that their key operational priorities remain: providing assistance to people in difficult circumstances; the work of volunteers and rapid response teams; veteran-focused projects; and the development of home-care services and 'social taxi' transport," the URCS reported on Facebook on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the parties discussed priority needs within the social and healthcare sectors.

It was noted that, thanks to the URCS, 12 residential care institutions within Kirovohrad region’s social protection system have already received high-capacity generators. Efforts are currently underway to supply these facilities with blankets, bed linens, and personal care items for the winter season.

Furthermore, there are plans to install solar panels at six primary healthcare centers. A project to establish a medical-educational complex in Kropyvnytsky is also being developed.

Additionally, the discussion covered support for 89 family-type children's homes, including those recently relocated to the region, as well as the installation of solar panels at a center for the social and psychological rehabilitation of children.