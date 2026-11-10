EU, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Ukraine, USA, and NATO issue joint statement regarding today’s meeting in Abu Dhabi

Following a meeting of representatives from the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, the United States, and NATO, which took place in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday morning, the participants issued a joint statement.

“Ahead of the upcoming trilateral discussions with Russia, representatives of the European partners, Ukraine and the United States met to continue their close coordination on efforts to end the war in Ukraine and establish the conditions for a durable peace, including support for robust security guarantees as part of any settlement,” reads a statement, the text of which was released by the European Commission on Tuesday.

The statement notes that the discussions took place in a spirit of cooperation among European partners, Ukraine, and the United States, reflecting their shared goals, ongoing consultations, and commitment to Euro-Atlantic security. “Participants emphasised that any future arrangements must respect sovereignty, territorial integrity, independent decision-making, and provide credible security guarantees for Ukraine,” the text says.

The signatories to the statement emphasized that “the shared objective is to develop a practical and mutually reinforcing security framework that strengthens Ukraine's long-term security and builds the confidence necessary to reach a negotiated settlement." “Alongside a central focus on a lasting peace, the discussion covered how to build upon existing European security institutions and agreements following the conclusion of the war in Ukraine. Participants further recognised that addressing post-war security concerns and reducing the risk of conflict are essential. They discussed how to ensure strong mechanisms for managing risk and avoiding dangerous escalation,” the statement details.

Furthermore, the participants reaffirmed their shared commitment to establishing a robust post-war European security architecture and corresponding arrangements, and clearly stated that a strong NATO would remain a key element of collective Euro-Atlantic defense.

“The European partners, Ukraine and the United States will continue working in close partnership throughout the negotiating process, with the shared objective of moving toward broader multilateral discussions involving European partners and achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace,” the statement emphasizes.