Denmark providing Ukraine with EUR 643 mln in military aid and additional funds for energy - media

Denmark has announced its 32nd military aid package for Ukraine, worth 4.8 billion Danish kroner (about EUR 643 million), as well as an additional 150 million kroner (about EUR 20 million) to support Ukraine's energy sector, DR Nyheder has reported.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen announced the new aid package after an extraordinary meeting of the parliamentary Foreign Policy Committee, at which the government held consultations on military support for Ukraine.

"Today we discussed with the committee the 32nd aid package for Ukraine, worth 4.8 billion kroner in the form of military support," Rasmussen said.

According to the minister, Denmark wants to use Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to demonstrate practical support for Kyiv. "We would like to use today, when Zelenskyy is visiting, to show in deeds that Denmark's support can be counted on," he stressed.

Rasmussen also emphasized the need to maintain substantial military aid for Ukraine so that it has "the strongest possible position."

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Denmark, where he plans to discuss with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Danish officials the further strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities, in particular the provision of a new military aid package.