Zelenskyy: Fastest way to end the war with Russia - to hold positions and move to negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that ceding Donbas to Russia would mean neither peace nor security, as Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted. In Zelenskyy’s view, the best way to end this war is to stabilize the line of contact and proceed to negotiations.

“They took our nuclear weapons … Russians took our nuclear weapons, didn’t they? They did. Then they stopped our integration into Europe, then prevented us from being in NATO. And in the end they occupied us. This is why it’s an abstract question. Nobody trusts Putin to stop if we leave Donbas. He will pause. Then he will come back in one year, two years, or five years. And who will be guilty?” Zelenskyy said in an interview with DR Nyheder, excerpts from which are featured on the official Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine.

The head of the Ukrainian state recalled that “Putin was talking about Donbas, but then he decided to occupy Kyiv, our capital. His words were about Donbas, but the reality was about Kyiv. He kept saying he was defending Russian-speaking people and then tortured hundreds and thousands to death in Bucha and other places. So that wasn’t about Russian-speaking people.”

According to him, the quickest way to end the war with Russia is to hold positions and move toward negotiations. “What is very important here is that we decided: stop where we are, it’s a ceasefire, and we go to the diplomatic track. It can last one month, two months, or one year. Or it can last longer than we expect today. But we end the hot stage and people stop dying. When you hold, you speak about the contact line, slow down the pace of mobilization; the economy begins to work. You are in discussions. Dialogue is better than guns. That's why the best way to end this war is to exchange guns for words,” the President of Ukraine stressed.

“Of course, you will have thousands of questions. How to stop? Where to stand? What is the mandate of the monitoring mission? What is demilitarized? What does it mean? What do we need for this? Europeans. Reconstruction. Where to get the money? Thousands of questions, but this is the format to stop the war – ceasefire. If Putin doesn't want a ceasefire and says, No, I want a long plan, with different questions, both difficult, sensitive, and not. And then, when we sign this long plan, we will stop the war,’ it simply means he doesn't want to stop the war,” Zelenskyy summed up.