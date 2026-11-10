Security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe, as well as Russia’s own demands for security guarantees, discussed in Abu Dhabi – sources

During the first round of trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Abu Dhabi (UAE), the primary focus was on security guarantees—both for Ukraine and for Europe as a whole. Russia’s specific demands regarding its own security guarantees were also discussed, sources close to the negotiating team told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to one source, a second key topic addressed today was the post-war future: the reconstruction of Ukraine and the development of a new European security architecture, amid a profound crisis of trust.

"The Ukrainian side’s core position is that the war must end first. Only then can we move toward shaping new security architecture in Europe—one designed to ensure long-term stability and prevent any recurrence of aggression," the informed source stated.