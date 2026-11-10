Zelenskyy: Ukraine preparing for bilateral meetings with European partners to bolster support

Ukraine is preparing for bilateral meetings with European partners and negotiations with international financial institutions over the coming weeks to develop additional support measures for the state, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

“There will be additional steps that will strengthen our state,” Zelenskyy said on X Tuesday.

According to him, coordination with the European Commission has already begun regarding specific steps to support Ukrainian cities and communities in the face of Russian strikes and to help people get through the winter period.

“I am grateful to Ursula von der Leyen and the European Commission team for already beginning to coordinate specific steps that can support our cities and communities right now amid Russian terror. It is important to give people as many opportunities as possible to get through this winter,” he said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, together with Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhovsky and NSDC Secretary Ihor Klymenko, is also working on necessary logistical alternatives for Kyiv and certain regional centers.