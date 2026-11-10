Zelenskyy and Stubb discuss start of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, agree to coordinate further steps

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Finland Alexander Stubb discussed a trilateral negotiation format in Abu Dhabi, as well as the outcomes of a meeting involving representatives from Ukraine, the United States, and Europe.

“I spoke with President of Finland Alex Stubb. The trilateral format in Abu Dhabi has already begun, and there has also been a meeting with the Europeans. We are doing our best to ensure that the negotiations over these days deliver results,” Zelenskyy said on X Tuesday.

According to the president, Ukraine and its partners are determined to work together for the sake of de-escalation measures, the creation of genuine guarantees of security and proximity to the real world. Recently Zelenskyy expressed the importance of the fact that the Russian position was similar. “Alex and I agreed to continue coordinating. I expect a detailed briefing today from our negotiating team and partners on how the talks with the Russians are progressing,” Zelenskyy summed up.

According to the President, Ukraine and partners “are committed to substantive work toward de-escalation steps, developing effective security guarantees, and bringing real peace closer.”