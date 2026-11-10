Russia drops three aerial bombs on Slovyansk; dozens of homes damaged

Russian forces carried out airstrikes on Slovyansk (Donetsk region) on Monday evening and overnight into Tuesday, reported Vadym Liakh, head of the City’s Military Administration.

"Yesterday, at approximately 21:00, the enemy launched an airstrike using a FAB-500 bomb on a residential area consisting of private homes in the city center. Four private houses were completely destroyed, and about 60 others sustained damage. Overnight, Russia struck multi-story apartment buildings in the center of Slovyansk with two FAB-250 bombs. One multi-story building was partially destroyed, and at least 22 other multi-story buildings, as well as a medical facility, were damaged," he wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to him, there have been no reports of casualties so far.

In total, over the past 24 hours, private homes, vehicles, and industrial equipment in the city have also been damaged. One person was injured—a 44-year-old man—and has been hospitalized.