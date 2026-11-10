USA and Ukraine intend to shift toward ‘multilateral discussions involving European partners’ – Witkoff

Ahead of a trilateral meeting with Russia, the United States, Ukraine, and their European partners have signaled their intention to move toward "multilateral discussions involving European partners," stated U.S. Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

"The United States, Ukraine, and European partners will continue working in close partnership throughout the negotiating process, with the shared objective of moving toward broader multilateral discussions involving European partners and achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace," he said on X Tuesday.

Witkoff reported that representatives of the USA, Ukraine, and European partners held a meeting prior to the trilateral negotiations with Russia “with the shared objective to develop a practical and mutually reinforcing security framework that strengthens Ukraine’s long-term security and builds the confidence necessary to reach a negotiated settlement.”

According to him, the discussions took place in a spirit of cooperation among the United States, Ukraine, and European partners, reflecting their shared goals, ongoing consultations, and commitment to Euro-Atlantic security.

Witkoff noted that participants emphasized that “any future arrangements must respect sovereignty, territorial integrity, independent decision-making, and provide credible security guarantees for Ukraine.”

According to him, the participants noted that the overall goal is to develop a practical and complementary security system that will strengthen Ukraine’s long-term security and build the trust necessary to achieve a negotiated settlement.

Witkoff also stated that the discussion covered ways to develop existing European security institutions and agreements following the end of the war in Ukraine.

“Participants further recognized that addressing post-war security concerns and reducing the risk of conflict are essential. They discussed how to ensure strong mechanisms for managing risk and avoiding dangerous escalation. The participants reaffirmed their shared commitment to a strong post-war European security architecture and arrangements, and were clear that a strong NATO will remain central to Euro-Atlantic collective defense,” Witkoff said.