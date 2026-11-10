Sybiha meets with Rubio; reiterates invitation to visit Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of a meeting of G7 foreign ministers, reaffirming the strength of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States.

“Our talks focused on US-led peace efforts, the battlefield situation, and international developments. We must seize every opportunity for diplomacy and de-escalation,” Sybiha said on X.

He emphasized that Ukraine is grateful to the United States for its engagement, and specifically to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, for the lives saved through a successful humanitarian operation in Oleshky.

The parties also discussed the situation in the Black Sea and the need to restore freedom of navigation for the sake of global food security.

Sybiha stressed that Ukraine is prepared to develop mutually beneficial security and economic cooperation with the USA, including the joint production of drones and promising economic projects.

"I reiterated my invitation to the Secretary to visit Ukraine," Sybiha said.