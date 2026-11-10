Two people injured following Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure in Kirovohrad region – Emergency Service

Two people have been injured as a result of Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure in Kirovohrad region. Fires also broke out in a parking lot and at a civilian infrastructure facility, the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine reports.

"As a result of the attack, a vehicle in a parking lot caught fire. A subsequent strike caused a fire at a civilian infrastructure facility," the SES press service stated on Facebook.

Emergency responders are currently working to extinguish the fire. Their efforts are being complicated by the constant threat of further strikes.