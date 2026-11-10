Russia attacks energy facilities in 4 regions over past day, emergency outages in effect in Kyiv and 3 other regions - Energy Ministry

Over the past day the enemy attacked energy facilities in Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Poltava and Kirovohrad regions, First Deputy Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"As of this morning, power supply has been restored to all consumers in these regions," he said.

According to him, Russia continues to target the Ukrainian energy system. Key substations, heat and power plants and oil and gas infrastructure are under attack.

As a result of Russian strikes overnight, as of the morning of November 10 some consumers are without power in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

Emergency repair work is currently continuing at high-voltage substations of Ukrenergo National Power Company and at facilities of distribution system operators. Power engineers are working around the clock to restore damaged equipment as quickly as possible. The work is complicated by constant air raid alerts.

"Due to equipment damage and a voltage drop in the high-voltage grid, emergency outages are being applied in Kyiv and in Kharkiv, Poltava and Sumy regions," Nekrasov said.

A return to predictable schedules will take place after the situation in the energy system stabilizes.

As of November 10, hourly outage schedules (HOS) for electricity are in effect in most regions of Ukraine, and power limitation schedules (PLS) for industry. Due to continuous attacks, the power supply situation can change quickly during the day, sometimes even several times an hour.