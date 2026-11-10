Budanov on bill to combat bribery of foreign public officials: We expect responsible decision from MPs

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov emphasized the importance of the Verkhovna Rada adopting Bill No. 15056, which aims to implement international anti-corruption standards set by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

"Today, we expect an important decision from the Verkhovna Rada – the adoption of Bill No. 15056, initiated by the President of Ukraine. This is a necessary step toward finalizing Ukraine’s accession to the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

"For Ukraine, this means strengthening accountability for international corruption, bolstering the trust of our partners, and fulfilling obligations related to negotiations for accession to the European Union. We expect a responsible decision from the members of parliament," Budanov stressed.

The Head of the President’s Office also noted that "the rule of law, transparency, and strong state institutions are components of Ukraine’s national security. This is the fundamental position of the President of Ukraine and a consistent state policy that we must implement through concrete decisions."

As previously reported, Bill No. 15056 titled "Draft law on amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, and the Law of Ukraine 'On prevention of corruption' in connection with Ukraine’s accession to the Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions" is an initiative aimed at implementing the OECD’s international anti-corruption standards. The bill provides for the criminalization of the bribery of foreign public officials: it introduces criminal liability for bribing foreign public officials and international parliamentarians, and also extends the scope of Ukraine’s criminal legislation to cover such acts of bribery committed outside the country.

The bill was submitted, added to the agenda, and passed at the first reading by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on May 26, 2026. On November 9, the consideration of the bill was postponed. This is indicated by information regarding the bill on the Verkhovna Rada’s website.