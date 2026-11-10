Former acting director of Chornomorsk commercial seaport sentenced to 10 years in prison for bribery - HACC

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has sentenced the former acting director of Chornomorsk Commercial Sea Port State Enterprise to 10 years in prison for accepting an undue benefit, the HACC has reported.

"On November 10, 2026, the High Anti-Corruption Court found the former acting director of Chornomorsk Commercial Sea Port State Enterprise guilty of accepting an undue benefit (Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and imposed a sentence of 10 years in prison with confiscation of all his property, including a one-half share of a non-residential premises, a land plot, a 2007 Volkswagen Touareg and $2,000," the HACC said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

In addition, the court imposed an additional penalty in the form of a three-year ban on holding managerial positions involving organizational, administrative and economic functions (regardless of the form of ownership).

"Until the verdict takes effect, the court changed the defendant's preventive measure from bail to detention, taking him into custody directly in the courtroom," the court said.