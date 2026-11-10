85% of residential buildings in Kyiv get heating, connection continues - KCSA

As of the morning of November 10, heat has been supplied to 85% of the capital's residential buildings served by municipal management companies, while connection of the remaining buildings continues, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) has reported, citing Kyivteploenerho utility company.

"Overall, the process of connecting the city to heat is already in its final stage. The category of buildings that receive heat under collective agreements is being connected to heating on individual requests from their managers," the administration said on its official website on Tuesday.

At the same time, more than 86% of the capital's social sector facilities, including hospitals, kindergartens, schools and other institutions, have already been connected to heat. Their connection is also being carried out on separate requests.

The KCSA recalled that the heating season for the capital's social sector facilities began on October 16, and for residential buildings on November 2. The city authorities decided to start heating the housing stock in view of weather conditions and the outdoor air temperature.