Verkhovna Rada adopts law tightening penalties for bribery of foreign public officials

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted, at its second reading, a law implementing Ukraine’s accession to the Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions (bill No. 15056).

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the measure was supported by 247 members of parliament during a session on Tuesday, November 10, with no votes against and 10 abstentions.

The legislation brings existing national law into line with the provisions of the international Convention, establishing that criminal liability applies to the bribery of any foreign public official or member of an international parliamentary assembly.

To achieve these objectives, amendments have been made to the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, and the Law "On prevention of corruption." Specifically, the law aligns the definition of a "foreign public official" with the terminology used in the Convention, standardizes provisions regarding the application of criminal-law measures to the legal successors of corporate entities, and allows for the appeal of decisions made by an investigating judge—whether to impose or decline to impose restrictions on the activities of a legal entity during the pre-trial investigation phase.

Furthermore, it is stipulated that authorized persons of a legal entity, namely, individuals who, by virtue of law, the entity’s constituent documents, a contract, instructions, or other verbal or written authorizations, are empowered to act on behalf of the legal entity or represent its interests—are required to take measures to prevent corruption. As previously reported, the bill was passed at its first reading on May 26.