Zelenskyy signs law extending deadline for foreign military personnel to process residency documents until May 10, 2027

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed Law No. 16094, which extends the deadline for foreign military personnel to apply for temporary residence permits until May 10, 2027, the Ministry of Defence press service reported.

"Previously, foreigners serving in Ukraine as of May 10, 2026, were required to obtain a residence permit within six months. Due to their engagement in combat operations, not all service members were able to complete the necessary procedures on time; therefore, the processing period has been extended to one year," the Ministry of Defence stated on Telegram on Tuesday.

Until a residence permit is issued, the legality of a person's stay in Ukraine may be confirmed using official military documentation.

The law will enter into force on the day following its official publication.