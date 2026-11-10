Ukraine, USA, and Russia moving to trilateral negotiation format - Umerov

Delegations from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia have transitioned to a trilateral negotiation format in Abu Dhabi (UAE). The discussions are set to address key issues regarding the cessation of hostilities and the establishment of peace, according to Rustem Umerov, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

"We have moved to a trilateral negotiation format: Ukraine, the USA, and Russia. The agenda focuses on key issues concerning the end of hostilities and moving closer to peace. We are working in line with the objectives set by the President of Ukraine," Umerov wrote on his Telegram channel.

As previously reported, prior to the start of the trilateral talks, Ukraine held meetings with representatives from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, NATO, and the European Commission—discussions that were subsequently to be joined by U.S. special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

According to Russian media, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Grynkewich is also participating in the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi.

Russian media report that Kushner expressed hope that the negotiations between the USA, Russia, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi would yield positive results. "I think the next two days of talks will be very productive," he said before the consultations began.

Kushner stated that the negotiations could lead to the creation of a new, shared security system.

"We hope to establish a new foundation that will secure peace for decades, if not centuries, to come. We hope that this will be the last war," he noted.